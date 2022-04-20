Monster Announces Official Launch of the Blaster 3.0

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iconic audio equipment manufacturer Monster has officially announced the launch of its newest boombox model, the Blaster 3.0. The classic boombox experience has been reinvented with a unique combination of fun flair and modern technology to create a listening experience that is both powerful and exciting.

Built to be the speaker for the next generation, the Blaster 3.0 features breathtaking sound, phenomenal bass, and extraordinary 12-hour battery life. The Blaster’s 120 watts of pure audio power make for enjoyable listening experiences at low or extremely loud volumes. With seven built-in speakers, Bluetooth® NFC pairing, and adjustable volume buttons that can be seen from a distance thanks to its intricately designed lighting, the Blaster 3.0 has everything a boombox enthusiast would come to expect from their device.

Additionally, the Blaster 3.0 has even more to offer. Leveraging Monster’s proprietary Environment EQ™ technology, the Blaster 3.0 optimizes music to sound clear, loud, and exciting by automatically detecting and making adjustments based on location and environment. Users can switch between indoor and outdoor modes with ease, making the Blaster 3.0 the perfect device for any occasion. Whether it be a small study session that needs some tunes to keep the room engaged or a full-fledged party that wants blasting music for hours, the Blaster 3.0 is able to deliver a listening experience like no other.

The Blaster 3.0 was recently featured in Grammy-nominated producer Klypso’s 2022 music video for “Low Rider,” featuring Snoop Dogg, Doggface and War. Released on April 20 to celebrate 4/20, the track features samples from War’s original 1975 version of the song that goes by the same name.

“With Blaster 3.0, we created a speaker that is as fun to listen to as it is to look at,” said Amin Adjmi, a head partner at Monster. “Its nostalgic style is a reflection of the iconic hip-hop era of the ’80s and ’90s. In regards to sound, we spent hundreds of hours engineering the Blaster 3.0 to sound crisp and clear at extremely loud volumes. It’s built to party.”

The reimagined boombox experience is here, and it is here to stay.

The Blaster 3.0 is available for purchase at MonsterForever.com.

About Monster

Since 1979, Monster has influenced the audio industry as much as any other brand. Designed to be sonically superior and authentic to musical sources, Monster products have consistently delivered extraordinary listening experiences for over 40 years.

Contact Information

Victor Dweck

victor@monsterforever.com

Related Images

Image 1: Monster Blaster 3.0

Monster Blaster 3.0

Image 2: Female holding Blaster 3.0 in black

A female holding Blaster 3.0 in black

Image 3: Male holding Blaster 3.0 in white

A male holding a Blaster 3.0 in white.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers