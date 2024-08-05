Montage Gold Announces Appointment of Jeremy Langford to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montage Gold Corp. (“Montage” or the “Company”) (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Langford to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective July 7, 2025.

Mr. Langford is a highly experienced mining executive with a proven track record of successfully designing, building, commissioning and operating large-scale gold mining projects globally. His expertise will be instrumental as Montage continues the development of its Koné project, which remains on-budget and well on-schedule for first gold pour in Q2-2027.

Ron Hochstein, Chair of Montage Gold, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Jeremy Langford to the Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the development of large-scale gold mining projects, particularly in West Africa, will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance the Koné project towards first production. Jeremy’s proven track record in construction and operational excellence strengthens our capacity to execute on our strategy of creating a premier African gold producer and delivering value for all our stakeholders.”

Jeremy Langford also commented on his appointment: “I am pleased to be joining the Board of Montage at such an exciting time as the construction of the Koné project, which ranks as one of the largest builds globally, is progressing at a rapid pace. Having worked extensively in West Africa, I look forward to contributing my experience to support management in executing the Company’s strategy of creating a premier African gold producer.”

Following this announcement, Montage’s Board will be comprised of seven members, including Ron Hochstein (Chair), Alessandro Bitelli (Independent Director), Anu Dhir (Independent Director), David Field (Independent Director), Richard Clark (Non-Independent Director), Martino De Ciccio (Chief Executive Officer and Non-Independent Director), as well as Jeremy Langford (Independent Director).

About Jeremy Langford

Mr. Langford has an extensive track record internationally in successfully designing, building, commissioning and operating large gold mining operations, continually delivering success for more than 20 years. He is currently President of Artemis Gold Inc. where he successfully led the development of the Blackwater mine to first gold pour in Q1-2025. Previously, he was COO of Centamin Plc and prior to that COO & Executive Vice President of Construction and Technical Services with Endeavour Mining Corporation (“Endeavour”), at which time he had the responsibility of advancing Endeavour’s multiple development assets and optimisation of the company’s operating assets. During his time with Endeavour, he led the successful development and ramp-up of the Agbaou and Ity mines in Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the Houndé and Nzema gold projects in Burkina Faso and Ghana, respectively. He has further led the implementation and integration of a number of owner mining operations in Africa, Europe and North America.

Mr. Langford began his career as an engineer with the Royal Australian Navy. He holds an Honours Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Fellow of both the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAUSIMM) and the Institution of Engineers Australia (FIEAust).

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the “UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Mr. Peder Olsen, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Olsen, President and Chief Development Officer of Montage, is a registered Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jake Cain

Strategy & Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+44-7788-687-567 For Media Inquiries:

John Vincic

Oakstrom Advisors

[email protected]

+1-647-402-6375 For Regulatory Inquiries:

Kathy Love

Corporate Secretary

[email protected]

+1-604-512-2959



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as “will”, “intends”, “proposed” and “expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company’s objectives of achieving first gold pour in the second quarter of 2027; the Company’s mineral reserve and resource estimates; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné Gold Project; anticipated mining and processing methods of the Koné Gold Project; anticipated mine life of the Koné Gold Project.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There is no assurance that any economic satellite deposits will be discovered, and if discovered ever developed or mined. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies such as the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the UFS, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d’Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2024 Annual Information form available at www.sedarplus.ca , under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



