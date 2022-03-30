More Homes for Everyone Act is a good first step towards increasing housing stock

Vaughan, Ont., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is applauding legislation introduced by the province today that takes aim at the critical lack of housing supply.

“The More Homes for Everyone Act tabled in the Legislature by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark is the type of forward-thinking action that is needed to help increase the supply of housing in Ontario,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “The measures being proposed in this legislation are a good first step toward a solution to the crisis.”

Specifically, the legislation commits to a housing supply action plan every year over four years and proposes measures to streamline municipal approval processes. Municipalities would be required to gradually refund application fees if a decision isn’t made within legislative timelines. A new tool called the Community Infrastructure and Housing Accelerator is also proposed that would help municipalities accelerate approvals related to housing and community infrastructure.

The legislation, meanwhile, also recommends changes to the Building Code that would streamline modular multi-unit residential building approvals and facilitate more infill and low-rise multi-unit housing.

RESCON has been pressing for action by the provincial and federal governments on the housing front. We held a summit in March to explore the issue and figure out what do to going forward. Importantly, the summit generated plenty of ideas and highlighted that the federal and Ontario governments and big city mayors in the province are all aligned on the seriousness of the housing crisis.

Lack of housing and high prices are causing talent to leave our cities. Young people are no longer able to afford a house and start families. The cost of buying a new home in Ontario has nearly tripled in the past decade and prices are still rising. Our economic recovery is threatened by the problem.

“We are falling far short of the number of new homes needed to keep up with our immigration and population growth,” added Lyall. “Demand is only going to increase and our ability to attract talent and business investment very much depends on adequate and affordable housing. The More Homes for Everyone Act is just the first of many steps that must be taken to address the housing crisis.”

Background on RESCON: RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.



