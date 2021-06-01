Morphio Doubles Down on Intersection of Marketing and Finance

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In just 12 months, Morphio has acquired more than 2,400 customers across 81 countries as digital marketers validated the need to manage digital advertising better and reduce manual data analysis with artificial intelligence.

In a move to further accelerate growth, Morphio has appointed digital agency veteran and (CPA) David Bunce as CEO. Bunce will guide the AI-powered MarTech product more profoundly into the crossroads of marketing and finance, currently an under-served space. Bunce will leverage his unique combined experience of digital agency leadership and financially-focused marketing to propel Morphio forward and capitalize further on this gap in the market.

The marketing-finance gap

Bunce said, “For too long, marketing and finance teams have operated in silos, and business performance has suffered as a result. Morphio connects the analysis of marketing activities and financial results to help brands and agencies make smarter and faster decisions — together.”

Morphio Co-Founder Eric Vardon will step aside from his duties and guide Morphio to transition and support the new CEO.

Vardon said, “We have listened to the overwhelming voice of our customers and can confirm that marketing teams across the world all face similar challenges to efficiently audit, monitor and analyze their digital data through an integrated finance and marketing lens.”

“Bunce’s professional accounting experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and proven track record and over seven years of agency growth will help Morphio expand its financially-focused product development — and this strategic direction — will help further differentiate Morphio and move the product towards the FinTech space and out of the crowded MarTech space.”

The proof is in the process

Building on seven years of professional accounting experience at PwC, including a management role for PwC’s auditing practice, Bunce joins Morphio from one of NA’s fastest-growing marketing agencies, Arcane. Bunce was an integral leader at the agency that enhanced financial understanding throughout the business and implemented strategic collaborative data processes.

Bunce said: “Working as Chief Operating Officer for a high-growth digital marketing agency has given me an intimate understanding of the daily pain that agency owners and finance leaders face making better financially-focused marketing decisions. Organizations of all sizes need to increase the transparency and effectiveness of their financially-focused marketing decisions, and Morphio already has a foothold in this space that we will build on.”

About Morphio

Morphio is helping over 2,400 companies across 81 countries reduce manual data work and better manage digital ad spend with artificial intelligence software.

Morphio crunches advertising and analytics data from Google, Facebook, Microsoft and LinkedIn to help protect digital marketing ROI with AI-powered auditing, monitoring, alerts and analysis tools.

Morphio closed a seed round of financing in 2019 and is privately owned and operated.

Notes to editors

In the past three months, Morphio has launched three new features at the crossroads of finance and marketing to help marketers better manage and optimize their advertising campaigns, including:

Enhanced Budget Monitoring

Morphio monitors digital advertising spend with flexibility and customization, including user-defined date ranges, a cross-platform grouping of advertising campaigns and AI-powered pacing alerts to avoid over and underspend.

PPC Budget Auditing

Audit PPC budgets in minutes and save hours. Morphio crunches advertising data forecast performance and suggests opportunities for improvements. Forecasting includes conversions, ad clicks, media spend, and daily suggestions to re-allocate advertising spend and improve ROAS.

Placement Auditing

Individual ad placements on the Google Display Network (GDN) and YouTube can vary significantly in quality. Morphio audits and scores all placements to identify exclusions that users can manually manage or set a threshold for Morphio’s Autopilot feature.

