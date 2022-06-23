Mosaic Hires GoldSpot Discoveries to Work on the Gaboury Project

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or “The Company”) announces that it has hired GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V : SPOT), a leading technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to transform the mineral discovery process, to apply its proprietary machine learning and geoscience expertise at the Gaboury Nickel Project in Témiscamingue, Québec.

Mosaic Minerals holds 6,064 hectares located approximately 150 km SW of the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp and 11 km East of the former Loraine Mine. The Gaboury project is a nickel-rich ultramafic intrusive, that potentially stretches over 9 km. GoldSpot will provide traditional regional targeting, 3D modelling, prospectivity mapping and Smart Targets for drilling using traditional and machine learning-assisted methods for these critical metals project.

Nickel has been primarily used in stainless steel production in the past but is now being used as one of the primary components in lithium-ion batteries. With the recent surge in electric vehicle (EV) production, nickel has seen an unprecedented surge in demand with companies such as Tesla entering into production contracts with nickel miners including mining giant Vale.

“GoldSpot is resource agnostic. We work in battery metals, base metals, silver, gold and diamonds among many other commodities,” Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, CEO of GoldSpot commented. “Many people don’t realize that our proprietary methods can be applied across a broad range of mineralization types and commodities. The Gaboury Project is a great example of this. They have a highly prospective Nickel corridor that we will be applying our machine learning and traditional geoscience for Smart Targeting. I’m excited to be working with Mosaic Minerals and look forward to the outcomes of this project.”

“We are happy to work with GoldSpot Discoveries, a promising young Canadian company that brings an important technological aspect to our industry. We believe they can help us better conceptualize the potential of our flagship Gaboury property.” concluded Jonathan Hamel, Mosaic Minerals President and CEO.

Resignation of Director

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Jean Rainville from his role of Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Rainville has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry and financial markets. The Management wishes to thank Mr. Rainville for his valuable and dedicated services to the Company.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of strategic minerals in the territory of the province of Quebec.

