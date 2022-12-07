Mosaic Minerals Prepares its 2023 Exploration Program for Lithium and Strategic Minerals

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or “The Company”) is preparing an initial exploration program for the 2023 season to evaluate its lithium and strategic mineral projects located in Jamésie (Québec).

These projects, which make up the company’s lithium properties, cover nearly 20,000 hectares spread over six mining blocks, contain, according to the various data from the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN), several geological indications favorable to the presence of lithium and strategic minerals. The 2023 exploration work therefore has the primary objective of confirming the presence of spodumene pegmatites and/or the presence of strategic minerals.

In order to verify the data from the MERN, the planned work will include sampling, a set of geological, geochemical and spectrometric surveys coupled with aerial magnetic surveys. The use of aerial spectrometry will support groundwork by defining favorable areas due to the presence of slightly radioactive minerals associated with spodumene pegmatites. It is somewhat comparable to geochemistry, but taking aerial spectrometric data covers much larger areas. The magnetic survey will also help establish contacts between granitic geological units and greenstone belts.

Ground geochemistry will facilitate the establishment of favorable geological contours that may contain the minerals sought. If necessary, stripping and more intensive sampling will be undertaken on the targets defined by the various exploration works.

Discussions are currently underway with various service providers to ensure that a geological and technical team is in place at the end of the winter period. Aerial surveys will be done at the same time.

“We are very happy to prepare a first exploratory campaign for the end of spring. This will allow us to quickly identify targets where we can focus our efforts in the summer of 2023. Favorable geology in a greenstone environment is what we are looking for,” to mention Mr. Jonathan Hamel, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of strategic minerals in the territory of the province of Quebec.

Source :

M. Jonathan Hamel

President & CEO

[email protected]

514-317-7956

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9287cc87-864a-43d5-883e-0c26a3270b39



