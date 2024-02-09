Moses Znaimer announces ZoomerMedia acquisition of Owen Sound’s CJOS Bounce 92.3 FM from Bell Media

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) (“ZoomerMedia”), a modern multi-platform media company that provides analogue and digital content and membership to demographics ranging from Boomer Zoomers to GenZ Zoomers, announces the acquisition of CJOS Bounce 92.3 FM from Bell Media. CJOS broadcasts Adult Hits in Owen Sound, Ontario. The sale is subject to CRTC approval and other closing conditions.

Moses, Founder & CEO: “ZoomerMedia is an experienced radio operator and we already own other media in South Georgian Bay. To our New Classical 102.9FM, and lifestyle magazine On The Bay, and the new television station in a digital box Baywatch.ca, we now add CJOS in Owen Sound. Taken together, ZoomerMedia will become a more powerful regional voice in local news, music and information. Bell has passed this public asset license to people with a long-term interest in the area.

In a world of maddening paywalls and creeping subscriber fees, radio is the one medium that remains free for all. It can be consumed over the air or over a wire, in analogue or digital, anywhere in the world, and, as I’ve heard from so many listeners during the pandemic or in the days of the great digital outage, radio is a reliable technical and emotional companion, and a great emergency assist in bad times, as well as good.”

Dan Hamilton, GM Radio & Chief Revenue Officer: “Moses is a well-known champion of local media in general, and of Southern Georgian Bay in particular. Ten years ago, he established ZoomerMedia’s presence here in Collingwood. Since then, we’ve built up a trusted local sales force who know the geography, the businesses, and the people. And we have a long roster of loyal clients who appreciate the one-stop-shop integrated media plans we offer. CJOS is a natural extension of our service to the area and will enable advertisers to broaden their reach and impact.”

ZoomerMedia operates an office in downtown Collingwood out of which it publishes On The Bay magazine four times a year for the towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay; and broadcasts The Classical Jukebox 5 hours a day weekdays with local host Daniel Vnukowski live on The New Classical 102.9 FM (Southern Georgian Bay) plus 96.3 FM (GTA), and 103.1 FM (Eastern Ontario). Recently, ZoomerMedia launched Baywatch.ca, a TV style digital channel featuring up-to-the-minute Headlines and sales offers, along with video stories showcasing local faces, places and events.

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada’s most powerful audiences: the 17.2 million people aged 45-plus aka “Zoomers”, and the 13.7 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called “Zoomers”, who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 2 Radio, 3 Print, 3 Live Event, and 22 Digital properties including the newly acquired youth-friendly local news and lifestyle digital publication blogTO. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, and Podcast programming, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6 acre complex in Toronto’s Liberty Village.

Television properties include: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada’s home for British comedy and drama series, plus uplifting movies, music, news, and multicultural and multilingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original yoga, pilates, tai chi, and cardio fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content.

Zoomer Digital Network (ZDN): reaching 18.5 million monthly active users with over a billion annual pageviews and social media engagements, ZDN comprises: Daily Hive, dailyhive.com in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and The Maritimes, is one of Canada’s most followed news brands with over 10 million monthly active users, over 270 million annual page views, and 3.1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), TikTok, and LinkedIn; blogTO, blogto.com, Toronto’s unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, bringing in 8 million monthly active users, and over 213 million page views annually; Zoomer Magazine’s EverythingZoomer.com, Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus; The Peak readthepeak.com, serving 150,000 Canadian professionals and business leaders with the top global business, finance, and tech stories of the day packaged in smart, fast, and easily digestible formats; and Ludwig Van, Ludwig-Van.com, Canada’s leading and fastest growing digital voice for the latest classical, opera, chamber and choral music headlines, reviews, comments and personality driven features and interviews.

Radio properties include: The New Classical FM, Canada’s only commercial all classical music radio station broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique regional Ontario network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); and Zoomer Radio, The Original Greatest Hits, the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada also reaching 28 American States, and broadcasting simultaneously both in AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM).

Print properties include: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company’s flagship magazine and Canada’s largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus market; On The Bay Magazine, a dominant regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Ontario’s Southern Georgian Bay; and Tonic Magazine, a regional health and wellness magazine published bi-monthly and distributed across the City of Toronto.

