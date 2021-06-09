Mount Logan Capital Inc. Increases Ownership Stake in Sierra Crest Following Completion of HCAP Transaction

All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (“Portman Ridge”), which is managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“Sierra Crest”), of which Mount Logan holds a minority stake in, announced today that it completed its previously announced merger with Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (formerly NASDAQ: HCAP) (“HCAP”). The combined company is externally managed by Sierra Crest and is expected to have total assets of approximately $614 million after closing.

HCAP was a publicly-traded, U.S.-based, closed-end, externally managed business development company (“BDC”) within the meaning of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) that provided customized financing to small and midsized businesses located throughout North America. The merger received strong support from the HCAP stockholder base, with over 96% of the voting stockholders approving the transaction.

In connection with the merger transaction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mount Logan contributed additional capital to Sierra Crest which increased its ownership interest in Sierra Crest from 21.40% to 24.99%.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “The completion of the HCAP merger highlights the continued execution of Portman Ridge’s strategy to target attractive consolidation opportunities in the BDC space. We expect the combined company’s growth and increased scale will benefit and support the future earnings growth of Sierra Crest and ultimately Mount Logan by providing a larger base of fee-generating permanent capital.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

