Mount Logan Capital Inc. Subsidiary Appointed as Investment Adviser of U.S. Business Development Company

TORONTO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction whereby the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”), has become the investment adviser of Capitala Finance Corp. (“Capitala”), a U.S. publicly traded business development company (“BDC”) with approximately $320 million of total assets as of March 31, 2021. Capitala primarily invests in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies.

At the special meeting of Capitala’s stockholders, over 97% of voting stockholders approved the new advisory agreement between Capitala and ML Management. In connection with the new investment adviser appointment, Capitala changed its name to “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation” (“Logan Ridge”) and changed its trading symbol from “CPTA” to “LRFC” and its common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the new name and symbol effective July 2, 2021. As the investment adviser of Logan Ridge, ML Management is entitled to a 1.75% annual base management fee on gross assets as well as an incentive fee tied to performance.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are pleased to complete our transaction with Capitala and to begin serving as the external manager of Logan Ridge. We look forward to providing our expertise in sourcing and investment advisory to add value for shareholders of Logan Ridge. Furthermore, the asset management contract with Logan Ridge provides a stable and recurring asset management fee stream underpinned by a permanent capital vehicle thus fulfilling Mount Logan’s ongoing transition towards asset management activities.”

Separately, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, ML Management acquired from Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC, the former investment adviser of Capitala, certain assets related to the business of providing investment management services to Capitala.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit http://www.loganridgefinance.com.

