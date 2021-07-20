Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Fund Transaction with Crown Private Capital Partners Inc. and Completes Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “MLC,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announces that it will proceed to fund its obligations under its previously announced transaction with Crown Private Credit Partners Inc., a Canadian alternative corporate financing business that was partially divested from Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the “Crown Transaction”). In connection with the Crown Transaction, today the Company completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 2,165,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of CAD$3.20 per Share for gross proceeds of CAD$6,928,000. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Mount Logan to meet its funding obligations under the Crown Transaction and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, the Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months. In connection with the Private Placement, certain registrants who assisted the Corporation in identifying purchasers under the Private Placement were paid an aggregate cash fee of CAD$330,000 and were issued an aggregate of 76,923 Share purchase warrants, each warrant being exercisable to purchase one Share at a price of CAD$3.90 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company subscribed for Shares under the Private Placement in the amount of CAD$1,000,000 in gross proceeds.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the expressions “seeks”, “expects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “will”, “target” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of the Company regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the expected corporate financing business to be conducted by Crown Private Credit Partners Inc. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, the Company can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized by certain specified dates or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed under “Risks Factors” in the most recently filed annual information form and management discussion and analysis for the Company. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in the Company or in any fund or other investment vehicle. This press release is not intended for U.S. persons. The Company’s shares are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the Company is not and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). U.S. persons are not permitted to purchase the Company’s shares absent an applicable exemption from registration under each of these Acts. In addition, the number of investors in the United States, or which are U.S. persons or purchasing for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, will be limited to such number as is required to comply with an available exemption from the registration requirements of the 1940 Act.

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1

