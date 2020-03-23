Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Report 2019 Annual Results on March 25, 2020; Conference Call Scheduled

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 following the close of the markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders, prospective shareholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the call.

To register for the call and access dial-in information, please visit https://bit.ly/2QF4Nbv.About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

