MOXIES’ Flagship Location in Downtown Vancouver reopens with a new, refreshed design, menu and dining experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, MOXIES announced the opening of its new flagship location at 180 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, set to open to the public on June 5, 2023.

The new location is perfectly poised to accommodate locals, out-of-town diners and cocktail connoisseurs with its trademark signature ambiance and top-tier service. Elevating the dining experience, MOXIES’ menu offers high-quality made-in-house food and drink made with fresh ingredients. The 9,500-square-foot venue also offers flexible event options for parties and private dining, with seating for almost 300 guests. The opening of the new flagship marks the 2nd location in the Metro Vancouver area and 9th in B.C. for MOXIES.

Inspired by the beautiful Vancouver skyline and West Coast aesthetic, the restaurant’s newest flagship location will boast airy, bright, and unique design elements. With lush greenery throughout, impressive floor-to-ceiling windows, and multiple dining areas, an elevated experience awaits at MOXIES West Georgia.

“We are thrilled to return to downtown Vancouver with the refreshed MOXIES concept. Guests will experience a newly refreshed menu, a beautifully and thoughtfully designed restaurant, and award-winning hospitality,” shares Joanne Forrester, President and COO” As a long-standing restaurant in the downtown Vancouver community, we are very excited to reopen our doors and provide guests with an unforgettable and exceptional experience.”

Director of Culinary and Beverage Chef Brandon Thordarson is excited to bring his passion and knowledge of the brand to the newest location. Chef Brandon has curated a menu of artfully crafted, fresh flavours exclusive to MOXIES. Diners can expect an extensive modern menu containing one-of-a-kind, craveable dishes made in-house daily and exceptional cocktails that look just as delicious as they taste.

MOXIES’ globally inspired menu includes standout dishes that the brand is renowned for, including Tuna Sushi Stack, with sushi grade tuna, seasoned rice, avocado, mango, soy ginger glaze, spicy mayo and seasoned prawn crackers; Thai Curry Laska made with housemade creamy coconut broth, mushrooms, rice noodles and fresh vegetables; and Chipotle Mango Chicken with housemade chipotle seasoning, ancient grains, seasonal vegetables, avocado and salsa. The signature Coconut Cream Pie, exclusive to the West Georgia location, will be a perfect end to a delightful meal.

Guests can expect a wide selection of margaritas, handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine list featuring some of BC’s finest selections. Happy Hour runs every day from 2 pm – 5 pm and 9 pm – close, with the addition of half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays. Drink highlights will include new summer cocktails – Spicy Mezcal Watermelon Margarita (mezcal tequila, Jose Cuervo tradicional blanco® tequila, fresh watermelon & chili syrup) and the Crimes of Passion Fruit (Bulleit bourbon, passion fruit syrup, mint & berries).

“As our new flagship location in Canada, I’m excited to be a part of the success here in BC. Our team is confident guests will love the newly transformed space and front-edge menu. We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming new and loyal guests.” shares Kristie Oiom, General Manager of MOXIES, West Georgia.

Located at 180 West Georgia Street, steps away from Rogers Arena, BC Place Stadium and Queen Elizabeth Theatre, MOXIES will welcome visitors seven days a week, with Happy Hour available from 2 pm – 5 pm and 9pm- close daily. For more information, visit www.moxies.com , and follow MOXIES on Instagram, @moxies

About MOXIES

MOXIES, a premium casual Canadian concept owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is well-known for delivering a uniquely stylish and relaxed guest experience through its blend of high-end design, uncompromising food and beverage items and a friendly, energetic approach to hospitality. The menu at MOXIES offers globally inspired flavours with fresh, high-quality ingredients. MOXIES serves lunch, dinner, happy Hour and a late-night menu seven days a week and weekend brunch at over 56 restaurant locations across the United States and Canada, including Kelowna, Toronto, Miami and Dallas. For more information about Moxies, visit https://moxies.com



