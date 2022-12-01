Multi-factor Authentication Provider LoginTC Provides Comprehensive Documentation for Securing Your Remote Desktop Web Access

Ottawa, Canada, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyphercor, Inc.; Cyber attacks against Remote Desktop services are sharply on the rise, according to a report from ESET earlier this year, which stated that these types of attacks increased by 274% in Q4 of 2021. With this in mind, knowing how to secure your remote desktop protocols is critical to protecting your company from the enormous cost of data breaches.

Adding Multi-factor authentication (MFA) to your RD Web Access login protocols is one of the first steps you should take to better protect your remote desktop protocols. Adding new cybersecurity measures, especially ones that affect how users log in to systems every day, can be a challenging thing for many organizations to undertake.

That’s why LoginTC offers comprehensive tutorials, documentation, walk-through videos, and more all about how to simply and securely add MFA to your RD Web Access

“Democratizing MFA usage has always been one of the main goals of LoginTC,” said CEO Diego Matute. “Offering full product specifications and documentation guides is a key pillar of that objective.”

The LoginTC RD Web Access Connector integrates natively with the Microsoft RDP system to add multi-factor authentication for remote access functions. Administrators are able to leverage existing first-factor credentials with Active Directory or local accounts, making integration simple.

The other benefit that LoginTC offers companies is the ability to add on premises MFA to Remote Desktop Web Access services with LoginTC Managed. LoginTC Managed gives companies full control over their cybersecurity protocols, and helps reduce the number of cloud-dependencies that organizations rely on.

There are many authentication methods available for LoginTC Managed, including hardware tokens, email passcodes, passcode grids, bypass codes, and software tokens generated either from LoginTC’s own proprietary Authenticator app, or most other authenticator apps. Software tokens, passcode grids, and bypass codes are also available for offline authentication.

Multi-factor authentication is a must-have tool for your Remote Desktop Web Access needs, it reduces the likelihood of account takeovers, data breaches, and ransomware demands. Whether your business is large or small, in any industry, Multi-factor authentication can be an enormous benefit to your company and its bottom line. With LoginTC, you’ll have all the tools you need to implement MFA without headaches or interruptions to your daily operations.

Please check out our previous press release about MFA for Windows Logon.

About LoginTC

LoginTC is the flagship product of Canadian cybersecurity company, Cyphercor. LoginTC is used by countries all around the world to protect their network infrastructure with a second factor of authentication to log into critical digital assets.

LoginTC is used by businesses in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, energy, finance, and professional services, as well as government, non-profit sectors, and more.

The creators of LoginTC believe that organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security and usability. As pioneers of the push notification authentication method, and other usability innovations, LoginTC has made it easier for companies to set up and manage their multifactor authentication solution.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/multi-factor-authentication-provider-logintc-provides-comprehensive-documentation-for-securing-your-remote-desktop-web-access/



