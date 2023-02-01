Mulvihill Launches Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”), trustee and manager of the Mulvihill ETFs, a division of Mulvihill, is pleased to announce that Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF (“XLVE”) has closed its initial public offering of units (“Units”) and will begin trading today, February 1, 2023, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “XLVE”.

The investment objectives of XLVE are to provide the holders of Units with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to a portfolio consisting principally of the U.S. health care issuers selected from the S&P 500 Index that are classified as “health care” by Standard and Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard and monthly cash distributions. XLVE is considered to be an “alternative mutual fund” under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and will employ modest leverage of approximately 25% of its net asset value.

To generate additional income above the dividends earned on the equity securities included in its portfolio, XLVE may write call and put options on a portion of its portfolio.

About Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

Mulvihill is a Canadian investment manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of six portfolio managers at Mulvihill have over 140 years of industry experience. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

For further information, please visit www.mulvihill.com or email us at [email protected]

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com

[email protected]

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.





