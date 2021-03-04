MuscleTech Announces Partnership With American Figure Skater Gracie Gold

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MuscleTech, the internationally recognized sports nutrition brand that brings active nutrition and human potential together for a greater purpose, has announced a partnership with American figure skater Gracie Gold. As part of the agreement, the two-time U.S. national champion and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist will film content centered around Gold’s unprecedented and inspiring comeback to the sport after a three-year hiatus from competition from 2017-2020 and fueling her efforts to train for the 2021-22 season with protein (Nitro-Tech, Iso Whey Clear) and pre-workout (Shatter) products from MuscleTech.Gold, who has battled depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder in a brutally competitive sport, will share her story of returning to the ice as part of the MuscleTech “Strength Redefined” campaign through video, social media and written content cultivated for www.muscletech.com. She will also use her platform and partnership to further advocate for mental health awareness on behalf of a MuscleTech brand that has been long perceived for its emphasis on exterior physique for much of its two-decade history.“We live in a world where what you see on the surface doesn’t necessarily translate into other areas of one’s life,” Gold said. “MuscleTech, as a brand, understands this. They get that strength is defined by what’s within us. What drives us.What helps us persevere as athletes and people.”In 2014, Gold was an 18-year-old phenom who won her first national championship and a bronze medal at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Two years later, she took home a second U.S. title and finished first in the short program at that year’s World Championships in Boston. But behind the smiles and success was an athlete in pain, struggling with personal demons that would sideline her from the sport for three years, eventually returning to a standing ovation at the 2020 U.S. Championships.“Strength is not defined by a podium placement, but who you are when everything is stacked against you,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the parent company of the MuscleTech brand. “For Gracie Gold to compete at a high level, using her comeback to raise awareness for mental health for elite athletes, is the embodiment of human potential for a greater purpose. We couldn’t be more excited to fuel her journey.”Gold has now made it her mission to share her mental health battles with others in an effort to destigmatize mental illness. She has been open, honest, and real about her fight — willing to trade a perceived image of perfection for truth. As someone who has redefined what it means to be strong, Gold is an ideal partner for MuscleTech – the brand that is not just about personal bests, but about a better way for all of us. For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. Whether you’re an elite athlete like Gracie Gold training to improve your strength, endurance, and power for the upcoming season, or simply someone who is trying to stay healthy, the brand’s innovative line of performance supplements meets the needs of everyone. MuscleTech supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the safest, most effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness goals. For more information on MuscleTech products, visit www.muscletech.com. Also follow us at Facebook.com/MuscleTech and @MuscleTech on Twitter and Instagram for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more. About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential. Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.AttachmentsScreen Shot 2021-03-02 at 6.37.52 PM[1]Screen Shot 2021-03-04 at 10.09.41 AMJake Duhaime

