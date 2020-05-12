Musk Confirms Tesla Operational

CBJ — Tesla’s eccentric billionaire CEO Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter that the company has in fact restarted its California factory in direct violation of state and municipal government orders.

Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line at the facility just south of San Francisco and challenged authorities to come and arrest him if they planned to take any action.

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

The plant, which employs about 10,000, had a nearly full parking lot to start the work week.

Musk has been a vocal opponent of the mandated stay-at-home orders despite the fact public health experts say the mandate has reduced the number of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

