MustGrow Announces DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the “Company“, “MustGrow“), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based bio-pesticides, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to make the Company’s common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC (“DTC Eligibility”).

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In addition to trading in the United States, MustGrow’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under MGRO.About MustGrowMustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format that with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.The Company has approximately 37 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD“Corey Giasson”Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”.Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.ImportantAlways read and follow label use directions. © 2019 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

