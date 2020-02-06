MustGrow to Attend 10th Annual Whistler Capital Conference

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the “Company“, “MustGrow“), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based biological crop protection products, will be attending the 10th Annual Whistler Capital Conference, hosted by Capital Event Conferences, taking place Friday February 7th through Sunday February 9th at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. The conference introduces growth-stage companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a weekend of scheduled one-on-one meetings.

MustGrow is excited to introduce to prospective investors its patented natural biological approach to crop protection. MustGrow’s signature bio-pesticide products are derived from mustard seed, utilizing the plant’s natural defense mechanism as a pre-plant soil treatment. Organic compounds found in mustard seed, combined with water, form allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), which is the active ingredient. MustGrow has concentrated the active ingredient in both granular and liquid format to maximize safety and efficacy. MustGrow’s granular product is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit, vegetable, turf and ornamental bio-pesticide.MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived products have consistently demonstrated efficacious benefits similar to chemistry-based “chemical” products without the harmful safety profile often associated with these chemical products. The need for bio-pesticides and bio-herbicides is increasing as farmers, consumers and regulators seek alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. The dangers associated with synthetic chemical overuse is pushing these groups to naturally-sourced biological products, such as MustGrow’s mustard-derived products, which are known for safe, environmentally-sustainable and consumer-friendly profile characteristics.MustGrow’s intellectual property suite is a platform for several crop protection categories, aiming to disrupt global agriculture markets that have traditionally been dominated by chemistry-based products. MustGrow’s existing patent portfolio protects both method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived approach to controlling unwanted pests, diseases, and weeds.About MustGrowMustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agricultural biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruit & vegetable and cannabis cultivation. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format to be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.In cannabis, MustGrow is currently developing effective, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations, including (1) its mustard-derived bio-pesticide to treat soil-borne pests and diseases; and (2) an in-licensed bio-fungicide for powdery mildew.The Company has approximately 36.4 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD“Corey Giasson”Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”.Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.ImportantAlways read and follow label use directions. © 2019 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

