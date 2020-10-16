Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Boustead Capital Markets LLP as Financial Advisor for its Planned Dual Listing on the London Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP, INC., (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of UK-based Boustead Capital Markets LLP (“Boustead”) to commence the dual listing process on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE” or the “Exchange”) for the admission of the Company’s common shares to the Standard Segment of the Official List’s Main Market.

Among the factors considered by the Company in pursuing the dual listing, Mydecine™ noted that the LSE currently has a limited number of sizable psychedelics-focused biotech companies. Mydecine, as a contributing member to Drug Science UK, the only completely independent, science-led drugs charity, believes the LSE listing will provide UK and European investors with greater, more local exposure to a new high-quality investment choice of a business type not currently available on the Exchange.HighlightsMydecine’s appointment of Boustead enables it to commence the LSE listing process and act on its intention for the Company’s common shares to trade on the Main Market in the next few months. In addition to its current listings in Canada, the United States, and Germany, the Company believes that a listing on the LSE makes it well-positioned to bring European investors into the Company’s share register.The LSE listing is expected to provide all investors access and exposure to:European Investor base in what the Company believes are Psychedelic-friendly countries such as the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Austria, and Portugal, to name a fewSupport early and late-phase clinical trialsExpansion of the Company’s telehealth platform; Mindleap HealthFurther development of extensive IP portfolioFurthering the development of novel types of psilocybin-based medicine and unique formulations

Josh Bartch, CEO & Chairman of Mydecine Innovations Group, commented, “The Board of Directors has met a number of times deciding the best route and venue for the new listing of the Company’s securities, adding to our focus on shareholder value. We decided the LSE represented the best stock exchange for our investors, shareholders, and the ongoing growth of the Company. Additionally, it provides a great platform to measurably advance our investor reach within the European investor community. A LSE Listing offers a number of opportunities to fast-track further potential listings to exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Mydecine Innovations Group has a global reach through the Company’s various planned clinical trials, research facilities, partners and scientific advisors, some of which are located directly in the UK.”About the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange was founded in 1571 during the reign of Elizabeth I in London, England. The LSE is the 4th largest exchange in the world (based on total market value of its listed companies) and is currently ranked 7th in overall liquidity. As of August 2020, the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have a combined market capitalisation of ~$4 trillion USD (GBP ~£3,084,232,000,000). Its current premises are situated in Paternoster Square close to St Paul’s Cathedral. It is part of publicly traded London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).About Boustead & Company Limited

Boustead & Company Limited is a diversified and comprehensive non-bank financial institution with offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London, and Beijing that is rapidly expanding in growth markets throughout the US and Asia. Through its principals and fully licensed subsidiaries, Boustead & Company possesses rich experience and exceptional capabilities in capital markets deal execution and provides best-in-class one-stop financial services to clients. Boustead’s comprehensive financial services platform consists of four operating units: Boustead Securities, LLC a US-based FINRA Broker/Dealer and middle-market investment bank; Sutter Securities Group, Inc., which owns four FINRA-regulated entities: Sutter Securities, Inc., Sutter Securities Clearing, LLC and FlashFunders Funding Portal, LLC, along with Sutter Securities Financial Services, Inc., Sutter Capital Partners, LLC a California Registered Investment Advisor; and Boustead Capital Markets LLP, regulated as an appointed representative in the UK. For more information, please visit www.bousteadco.com .

dan@boustead1828.comAbout Boustead Capital Markets, LLP

Boustead Capital Markets, LLP, based in London, advises on a wide array of corporate finance assignments across many industries, and is an appointed representative of Thornbridge Investment Management LLP which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Boustead Capital Markets is a majority-owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution.

david@boustead1828.comAbout Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) is a publicly traded life sciences syndicate, with offices in Denver, CO, USA and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Mydecine is dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine and natural health products all stemming from mushrooms. Mydecine’s experienced multi-talented team has the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of Schedule I drug development, including but not limited to synthesis, genetic research, delivery mechanism design, clinical trial execution; through to worldwide product commercialization, marketing and spore-to-sale distribution of cGMP psilocybin API’s and non-psychedelic medicinal fungi. By leveraging strategic partnerships with global scientific, medical, clinical, and Veteran organizations; Mydecine is well positioned at the forefront of naturally derived medicine, alternative therapeutics, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality consumer goods. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus together on providing innovative and effective solutions that can help millions of people live a healthier quality life.For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com .On behalf of the Board of

Directors:Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com Corp Communication:

Charles Lee, Investor Relations

corp@mydecineinc.com Public Relations:

Cynthia Salarizadeh, Public Relations

pr@mydecineinc.com





