Myhal Family Foundation Pledges $1 Million Matching Gift to Support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation’s 2025 Holiday Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) recently launched its 2025 Holiday Campaign A Little Holiday Magic Goes A Long Way to provide vital support this winter to those affected by Russia’s ongoing missile attacks. Through the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA), a joint initiative with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), donations deliver necessities such as hospital generators, heating equipment, food, hygiene kits, and safe shelters for families enduring Ukraine’s harsh winter.

The campaign brings light to Ukrainians, both literally and figuratively as they experience their fourth and darkest winter of the conflict. Targeted attacks on the country’s critical electrical infrastructure continue to leave families enduring prolonged power outages, with cold and darkness used in a campaign to undermine Ukraine’s resilience. Amplified by a transformational pledge from the Myhal Family Foundation, all donations (up to $1,000,000) made between December 9, 2025 and January 12, 2026 will be doubled, bringing even more urgent relief to Ukrainians. With this generous match, the 2025 Holiday Campaign offers Canadian families and businesses a tangible way to make an immediate impact.

“Over the past four years, the generosity of Canadians has provided life-saving support to families and communities across Ukraine,” said Valeriy Kostyuk, Executive Director Canada-Ukraine Foundation. “With the Myhal Family Foundation’s incredible matching gift, every donation will go even further to share some holiday magic and deliver warmth, safety, and hope to those who need it most.”

“The Myhal Family Foundation has a long and meaningful relationship with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, and we’re proud to strengthen that partnership once again with this $1 million match,” said Rayla Myhal, President and Director of the Myhal Family Foundation. “Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the need for support has never been greater and we hope this initiative inspires others to make their gift count twice and help meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine this winter.”

A little holiday magic can go a long way. Your generosity brings light to Ukrainians when they need it most. Donations can be made online at: CUF Holiday Campaign

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Founded in 1995 during the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was established to coordinate, develop, and deliver humanitarian assistance from Canadians to Ukraine. CUF continues to play a vital role as a national charitable foundation, working to monitor, promote, and support humanitarian aid initiatives. Its mission includes evaluating projects, fostering collaboration among aid providers, setting strategic priorities, and ensuring resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. CUF also serves as a forum for individuals and organizations—across community, private, and public sectors—committed to supporting Ukraine. In addition to its work abroad, CUF also supports related initiatives within Canada. cufoundation.ca

About the Myhal Family Foundation

The Myhal Family Foundation is a private foundation based in Ontario. Through their Foundation, the Myhals are dedicated to advancing education, healthcare, social services, arts and culture, with a particular emphasis on supporting Ukrainian communities in Canada and abroad. Over the years, the Foundation has made transformative gifts to institutions including Niagara College and St. Joseph’s Health Centre, and has provided multi-million-dollar support to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

About the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA)

Launched in January 2022 as a joint initiative of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA) coordinates the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Its efforts support displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter, and food security—both within Ukraine and among those who have sought refuge elsewhere in Europe and in Canada. To date, UHA has provided close to $100 million in humanitarian aid, reaching over 6 million people through over 300 projects.

