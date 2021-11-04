Nabati Foods Products Now Available Via Online Marketplace Vejii

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) ( FSE:7UW ) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing a distribution deal with Vejii, a leading online marketplace for ethical and plant-based products.

Vejii has listed Nabati Foods dairy-free cheesecakes and plant-based meats for sale in Canada and has listed its entire product line in the U.S. including its plant-based Nabati Cheeze and Nabati Plant Eggz™ as well.

Vejii provides consumers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place through a robust, unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform. It offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for consumers and leverages big data and artificial intelligence to connect brands with a targeted consumer base.

“We’ve seen an explosion in online shopping during the pandemic, and that will likely continue as consumers have established new habits and rhythms. We are catering to this by expanding our digital footprint with specialized platforms like Vejii,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said.

Nabati Foods’ products are served across Canada, the U.S., and internationally. All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“Nabati Foods has invested in rigorous food science R&D to make sure all our plant-based products mirror and even exceed the taste and experience of conventional dairy or animal products to make substituting the healthier options easy for both novice and experienced chefs,” Yehya added. “We believe that plant-based, healthy eating doesn’t need to feel like a trade-off.”

Subscribe to updates about Nabati Foods here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ahmad Yehya

Director and CEO

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Nabati in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company’s general business plans. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Final Prospectus, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.



CBJ Newsmakers