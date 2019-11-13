Nabis Holdings Commences Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTCQB: NABIF) (FRA:A2PL) (“NabisTM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that its common stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol “NABIF,” effective as of the opening of trading today, November 13, 2019. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under “NAB” as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “A2PL.”“The OTCQB® Venture Market will provide our current and future shareholder base with increased visibility and transparency through high-quality disclosure, transparent trading and ease of access to Company information. We are excited to enhance our presence with U.S. investors, while generating more liquidity for our shares,” said Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis.The OTCQB® is a Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group and is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. U.S. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .In addition, Nabis has approved to change its fiscal year end from October 31 to December 31 to better align with its industry peers.About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, they connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/ .Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For inquiries, please contact:Investor Contact:

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: 212-896-1267

Nabis@kcsa.com Company Contact:

Shay Shnet, CEO and Director

PH: 416-223-2300

info@nabisholdings.com

CBJ Newsmakers