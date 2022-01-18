NamaChain, the Next Paradigm in Decentralized Identity, Announces the Beta Launch of Their Self Sovereign Identity Gateway

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NamaChain, a WEB 3.0, privacy-driven, socially responsible, blockchain-powered, and environmentally conscious technology company, announces the launch of a device-agnostic platform that provides for a self-sovereign identity (SSI) technology. The launch of the website https://www.namachain.com takes the company a step towards its vision of providing a trusted, secure digital identity to everyone and everything.

NamaChain, a non-custodial solution, provides a trusted digital identity on the blockchain, guaranteeing all stakeholders privacy, security, and convenience. Its platform is globally compliant and interoperable with every platform and has multiple use cases across any vertical that requires a trusted identity. NamaChain not only provides a universal portable digital identity but a protected utility to participate, communicate, and transact on the patented platform without exposing any PII data. The self-sustaining platform does not rely on centralized providers and solves the most prevailing challenges of digital privacy, security, user control, and verification.

NamaChain aggregates physical and digital identities into one identity that provides the user total control from any device. The solution provides an authenticated and verified digital identity for users and KYC/AML verification for stakeholders. With built-in security safeguards providing total privacy and security, NamaChain gives users complete control and the sovereign right to choose who can access their data.

NamaChain revolutionizes the manner in which people and organizations create, interact, authenticate, and manage their digital identities. It provides secure access to any applications that require a trusted Single Sign-on. Organizations can utilize Nama’s Identity gateway to provide their customers, employees, and supplier access, while enhancing security, improving customer experience, and reducing operating costs associated with regulatory compliance.

With a global team of passionate, socially-aware technology specialists and recognized and respected industry advisers, NamaChain is now ready to start its revolutionary journey to disrupt the global digital identity space.

