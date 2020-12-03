Nano Drones Market to Reach USD 4.04 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 26.8% | Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Nano Drones Market is forecast to be worth USD 4.04 billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market growth is driven primarily by factors, such as the increasing adoption of nano-sized drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their increasing usage in monitoring, spying, command controlling & attacking circumstances. Higher investment in military bodies & defense intelligence sectors and technological advancements in the camera & battery systems have also aided market growth considerably.Additionally, growing incidences of cross-border conflicts, higher inclination towards combat preparation, asymmetric warfare, and advancements in existing weaponry technology & updating them are some reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW Nano Drones system or drone destroyers are expected to create huge market demand as more and more countries are developing & investing in high-power laser-directed energy systems to use against drones or UAVs.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/374 The Global Nano Drones Market is expected to remain a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape, consisting of a number of both small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for innovative players. Further key findings from the report suggest In December 2018, Microdrones, a German company, announced a merger with Schübeler Technologies. The merger helped Microdrones offer many new aviation technologies and capabilities for customers in the form of unmanned vehicles.The military sub-segment exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of Nano Drones and its peripherals. The growing interest in UAV information carriers amongst the defense bodies sent is broadening the market reach. The Military sub-segment in the application segment had a 78.6% market share in the year 2019.North America, owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.Key players in the market are Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/374 For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Nano Drones Market on the basis of payload, end-user, price range, and region:Payload Outlook $1CameraControl SystemsTracking SystemsOthersEnd-User Outlook $1$1MilitaryCommercialPrice Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)BudgetMediumPremiumTo identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nano-drones-market Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeRussiaU.K.GermanyFranceBENELUXAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaNorth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMEASaudi ArabiaU.A.E.IsraelRest of MEATake a Look at our Related Reports: Smart Irrigation Controllers Market By Type (Weather-based controllers and soil-based controllers), By End Users (Agriculture Industry and Non-Agriculture Industry), Forecasts to 2027 Agriculture Drones Market By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Integrant (Controller System, Propulsion System, Camera System), By Application (Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Livestock Monitoring), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027 Electronic Warfare Market By Application (Military Commands, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, Government Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Commands), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (EW Equipment, Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)), Type (Electronic Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA), Electronic Protection (EP)), and Regions Forecasts to 2027About Emergen ResearchEmergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 