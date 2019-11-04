NanoSphere Provides Update on Canadian Operations

Vancouver, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NSHS) (OTC: NSHSF) (“Nanosphere” or “the Company”) wishes to provide an update regarding its operations in Canada, along with its Canadian partner, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, (TSX:DN) (“Delta 9”).We are pleased to announce that Delta 9 has filed a Notice of New Cannabis Product Application with Health Canada and will be proceeding to produce commercial batches of an ingestible cannabis oil using Nanosphere patented technology. Once produced, the initial commercial batches will require final review and approval by Delta 9 and Health Canada prior to being sold under the Delta 9 – Evolve brand in the Canadian Market. Per NanoSphere Health Sciences CEO, Dr. Mark Percival: “This marks an important phase in our company’s development and our entry into the Canadian Market. It also marks the beginning for Canadian consumers who are looking to expand on the benefits they have experienced using cannabis products. The new products being launched by Delta 9 are the first in Canada to utilize aspects of our patented NanoSphere Delivery System. Medical cannabis patients and seasoned recreational users alike will appreciate the difference more effective delivery makes to their experiences”. On behalf of the BoardDr. Mark Percival, CEOE-mail: mpercival@nanospherehealth.com Investor Contact:Victor Goncalves, Executive Vice PresidentMobile: 204-997-5517E-mail: vgoncalves@nanospherehealth.com About NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc.NanoSphere Health Sciences is a nanobiotechnology firm specializing in proprietary delivery systems for therapeutic agents. Our patented technology transforms our strategic partners good products into great products, further differentiating them in their respective markets.For more information on NanoSphere, please visit: www.NanoSphereHealth.com About Evolve FormulasEvolve branded products are produced under license by leading manufacturers utilizing the proprietary, patented NanoSphere Delivery System™ of NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc.For more information on Evolve Formulas, please visit www.EvolveFormulas.com The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward Looking Statement CautionThis news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company’s intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Without limitation, these include assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in completing sub-licensing arrangements in the United States, Canada and abroad, product demand, production, competition and government regulation of the Cannabis industry, any and all of which may have an adverse effect on the Company’s expansion plans, sales, revenues and its financial results and condition. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.AttachmentNanoSphere_LogoVictor Goncalves

