Nanotech Revamps Corporate Branding and Launches New Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, is pleased to announce its new brand identity and corporate website.

Nanotech has completed an extensive rebranding exercise to align its visual identity and corporate messaging with its two key target markets: government and banknote authentication and brand protection. The revamped corporate branding represents another key part of the Company’s growth strategy and exemplifies Nanotech’s ability to deliver secure and memorable visual effects using its patented nano-optic display technology. In conjunction with its new branding, Nanotech has launched a completely redesigned website with enhanced functionality and resources.“The new website offers intuitive navigation and seamless design for an improved user experience,” said Troy Bullock, President and CEO of Nanotech. “The search-engine friendly site is also supported by comprehensive analytics to aid Nanotech in continuously delivering value to our customers. The new corporate branding strengthens Nanotech’s positioning in the market as we continue to increase our sales activity.”Nanotech’s new website is live. The website address has remained the same: www.nanosecurity.ca.About NanotechWith billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers