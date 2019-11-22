Nanotech to Attend High Security Printing Asia in Yokohama, Japan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in the research, creation and production of nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in the banknote and brand protection markets, announces that it will attend HSP Asia on November 25-27, 2019 at the InterContinental Yokohama Grand Hotel in Yokohama, Japan.

Nanotech’s President and CEO, Troy Bullock and Director, Business Development – Banknote, Igi Leroux will be attending the conference November 25-27, 2019 and are hosting one-on-one meetings with potential customers for Nanotech’s innovative banknote and secure ID product offerings.In October, the Company launched its KolourDepth™ banknote security feature. KolourDepth combines 3D, multi-colour, and movement for intuitive authentication and unparalleled currency security—all in one design. With a combination of unprecedented visual design options, proprietary algorithms, and specialized manufacturing techniques, KolourDepth delivers effortless authentication with wide-ranging visual effects. To arrange a meeting with Nanotech at HSP Asia, please contact info@nanosecurity.ca.As one of the premier events in the banknote and secure ID industry, HSP Asia focuses on government-specified and issued documents, including currency, fiduciary documents, excise stamps, ID cards, e-passports, visas, vehicle documents and licenses, with a particular emphasis on banknotes and the emerging technologies for ID and travel documents. Industry speakers will be specialists in their field, providing technical presentations and regional use case studies. Running in tandem with the event is a trade exhibition of approximately 30 exhibitors working in the currency, e-passport, smart card, authentication and related industries. The event is organized by Reconnaissance – specialists in consultancy, publishing and events for the currency and authentication sectors. For more information, visit https://www.reconnaissance.net/hsp-asia/.About NanotechNanotech researches, creates and produces nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and commercial branding. The Company’s KolourOptik® technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that can be impressed or embossed onto a wide range of substrate materials including polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam lithography system, the Company creates visual images with effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and the display of high-definition colours.Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers