Nanotech to Attend Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it will attend the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show on January 16-18, 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a premier trade show for all stakeholders involved in sports licensed products including licensors, licensees, brand protection specialists, and retailers.

Nanotech’s Vice President Marketing, Joe Vosburgh and Sales Executive Chris Darling will be hosting one-on-one meetings with several potential customers for Nanotech’s innovative brand protection product offerings. The Company’s LivePortrait ™ and LiveLogo ™ security labels prove the authenticity of products by using vivid colour images that incorporate movement and on/off functionality which is nearly impossible to reproduce. These extremely secure labels can be customized to include corporate logos, taglines, product images, sports imagery and endorsement models, which helps sports licensors protect and enhance their brand and merchandise. The team will also showcase Nanotech’s online brand protection solutions for supply chain integrity, product authentication, and consumer engagement. To schedule a meeting, please contact info@nanosecurity.ca .Nanotech recognizes that ensuring customers are only purchasing authentic licensed products is critical to protecting brand royalty revenues, especially in the world of sports. Nanotech has already seen significant interest in the sports licensing vertical including signing a multi-year brand protection contract in 2019 with World Baseball Softball Confederation (“WBSC”) to supply brand protection authentication labels for all merchandise manufactured, distributed or sold under license from WBSC.This year, the tradeshow will include nearly 400 exhibiting companies ranging from professional and collegiate teams to brands like NASCAR, National Hockey League, and NBA Properties Inc. For more information, visit https://www.sportstailgateshow.com/ .About NanotechWith billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

