Nanotech Wins LumaChrome Security Film Order for Middle Eastern Central Bank

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces an order for 156 km of LumaChrome™ colour-shifting security film to be used by a Middle Eastern Central Bank. The order is expected to be recurring business.

The LumaChrome security film has been delivered to the Company’s conversion partner for this project, where it will be converted into thread for over 200 million banknotes in two separate denominations.“This LumaChrome film delivery for two new banknote denominations is an affirmation of our decision to expand our production facility, said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “This expansion has enhanced our capability to produce a wide range of anti-counterfeit solutions as we continue to grow our government and banknote business.”Exclusive to the government and banknote market, LumaChrome film provides enhanced banknote security over colour-shifting ink as its colour transitions are crisp and extremely difficult to simulate, requiring sophisticated production equipment and specialized knowledge in thin-film optics to produce. It offers quick, intuitive authentication, and is easily recognizable at considerable distances, multiple viewing angles, and variable lighting conditions.Nanotech is one of the very few suppliers in the world capable of producing such high-security colour-shifting film. The film’s impactful colour shift, simplicity, and durability have made it a standard in document and currency authentication for over two decades.FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated developments in our operations in future periods and events or conditions that may occur in the future. When used in this news release, the words such as “plan”, “expects”, “pursue”, “will”, and similar expressions or statements generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will be realized.About NanotechWith billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



