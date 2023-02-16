Nash Overstreet Performs Live DJ Session at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a movie-themed experience, singer and lead guitarist for the pop rock group Hot Chelle Rae, Nash Overstreet, performed a private DJ session in the midst of a celebrity foam pool party for guests of Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only while visiting the popular Cancun destination in February for a four-day birthday getaway along with his girlfriend, model Janelle Allisa.

Among the party, renowned American personalities were spotted such as actor and musician, Shane West; WWE host and ring announcer, Austin Romero; and singer-actor, Ryan Cabrera, who has been seen previously at this all-inclusive resort. The group also experienced the resort’s themed features such as the modern accommodations, private pool cabanas, PH Spa, Studio Disco Bar & Lounge and culinary delights at neighboring Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

Nash Overstreet chose this resort for his birthday celebration after the successful bachelor party his friend Ryan Cabrera threw last year when his now wife, the WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, allegedly asked him to “stop calling” during the party with his friends. “Last week was so much fun! We weren’t ready to leave! Thanks Planet Hollywood Cancun for having me out. Thanks to everyone who came to celebrate my & Janelle Allisa’s birthday. Let’s make it yearly thing,” Nash announced in his latest Instagram post, where he also included a reel of his DJ set.

The Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts of the hotel management company, Blue Diamond Resorts, have become one of the main choices among celebrities, for its all-inclusive luxury offering in paradisiacal spots like Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as its unique concept that fits every personality.

For more information about Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com/resorts/adult-scene-cancun

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts , where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

