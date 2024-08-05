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National Champions are Honoured at the Closing Ceremony of the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, in Toronto

National Champions are Honoured at the Closing Ceremony of the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, in Toronto

CBJ Newsmakers

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