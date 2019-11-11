National Remembrance Day Ceremony welcomes thousands

OTTAWA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over thirty thousand Canadians took part in the national ceremony to honour Canada’s fallen in Ottawa, despite the cold, cloudy morning. A 21-gun salute, and the fly-past of three CF-18 aircraft marked the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony organized by The Royal Canadian Legion.

As the nation paused to remember and honour those who have given their lives to military service, many similar ceremonies also took place in communities across the country.“This year we also pay homage to those who served on D-Day, seventy-five years ago,” says Legion Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine. “Their sacrifices opened the door to the end of the war in Europe and to the freedoms we enjoy today. We will be eternally grateful.”Dignitaries laid wreaths at the National War Memorial, including Mrs. Reine Samson Dawe, this year’s National Silver Cross Mother. She laid her wreath on behalf of all military mothers who have lost children in service to their country. Her own son, Captain Matthew J. Dawe, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007.The Vice-Regal Party, including Canada’s Governor-General Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette; Canada’s Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau; and on behalf of Veterans Affairs Canada, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, also paid their tributes with wreaths. General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff; the Honourable George Furey, Speaker of the Senate and the Honourable Geoff Regan, the Speaker of the House of Commons were also present to pay respects.After the ceremony, many of the 32,000 people present, honoured veterans by placing their poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a tradition that has become a highlight of the post-ceremony activities – and one that often continues into the night and the following day.Throughout Remembrance Day, more than 117,000 animated poppies – each representing one of Canada’s fallen – continued to cascade on the Peace Tower and Centre Block. Across the street, the virtual Poppy Drop also appeared on the National Arts Centre’s glass tower. The final showing of the Poppy Drop will be from 6:30 to midnight ET, tonight.About The Royal Canadian LegionFounded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With close to 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca ; 343-540-7604

