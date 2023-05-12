Native plants now available to garden for wildlife and climate in southern Ontario and Quebec

Toronto, ON, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growing native plants is an accessible, meaningful action that helps provide essential habitat for wildlife and removes carbon from the atmosphere. This spring, gardeners from southern Ontario and Quebec will have an easier time sourcing high-quality native plants, thanks to In the Zone — a program run in collaboration between WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada — generously supported by Loblaw Companies Ltd (Loblaw).

Through In the Zone, native plants — those that are adapted to local conditions and have deep relationships with other plants and wildlife native to an area — can now be found in 123 selected Loblaw garden centres throughout southern and eastern Ontario and seven in southern Quebec.

By choosing native plants with the In the Zone tag, people can be assured their plants are:

native to the region;

sourced from a local, known original wild population;

grown from seeds that have been collected ethically;

genetically diverse (not propagated clones);

wild-type plants (not cultivars/nativars);

grown without neonicotinoids and glyphosate; and other pesticide use is limited.

Essential for healthy landscapes, native plants are the gold standard for attracting pollinators and restoring wildlife habitats. They support a vast

diversity of insects, birds, mammals; healthy soil ecosystems and clean water; and other living organisms through the food web. They’re also hardy and low maintenance (almost all are perennial), so they’re perfect to build all-season, gorgeous gardens that are more resilient to climate change and support wildlife throughout seasons.

Kate Landry, Senior manager, Community action, Restoration and Regeneration, WWF-Canada, says:

“When faced with recurring news about nature loss, and its accelerating effect on wildlife decline and climate change, people want to help — and they look for easy, accessible ways to do so. Growing native plants are a great way to restore nature and make a difference in their outdoor space of any size, from yards to balconies, creating a critical patchwork of habitat for wildlife throughout regions otherwise dominated by humans. This is the fourth year with In the Zone native plants at Loblaw garden centers and we’re thrilled to see growing enthusiasm for native plant gardening.”

Alain Brandon, VP, Sustainability and Social Impact with Loblaw Companies Limited, says:

“As a company firmly committed to fighting climate change, we recognize the important role native plants play in maintaining biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. Alongside WWF-Canada, our native plants program — which involves the sale of native plant species in 130 of our stores — is an example of how we’re giving our customers the opportunity to support the protection of biodiversity and the homes of local pollinators, insects, and birds.”

Gardeners invited to join WWF-Canada’s re:grow

Now, everyone in Canada can help restore wildlife habitats by planting native species in their own yards, container gardens and community spaces. By joining WWF-Canada’s re:grow — a new national how-to site for growing native plants and tracking users’ collective impact on biodiversity and climate — gardeners can access expert tips to help them master the skills needed to plant, grow and steward native plant gardens.

More information:

Map of where to find In the Zone native plants at Loblaw garden centres 2023

List of plant species available in Ontario

List of plant species available in Quebec

Native Plant Day at Loblaw garden centres: gardeners are invited to talk to gardening and conservation experts and learn more about native plants at garden centres across Ontario and Quebec at these selected locations: Ottawa: Westboro Superstore, 190 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Toronto: Loblaws Dundas & Bloor, 2280 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mississauga: Loblaws Glen Erin Market, 5010 Glen Erin Dr, Mississauga, ON, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montreal: Provigo Fortin, 2925, Rachel E, Montréal, QC, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



For further information, please contact:

Laurence C. Desrosiers, communications manager, WWF-Canada, [email protected]

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

About Carolinian Canada

Carolinian Canada connects leaders growing healthy landscapes in the spirit and practice of reconciliation. Together we help communities thrive for a green future. CarolinianCanada.ca (Canadian Charity 83559 4722)

About In the Zone

What you plant matters! In the Zone helps people transform outdoor spaces with native plants to support wildlife, water and our ways of life. Restoring healthy ecosystems helps bring life back to communities, backyards, farmlands, gardens and balconies. In the Zone is a collaborative initiative of WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada inthezonegardens.ca

About Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Loblaw Companies Limited is the nation’s largest retailer, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. Loblaw.ca



CBJ Newsmakers