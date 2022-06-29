Natural Resources Canada and Baseload Power Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Launch of New EV Charging Network

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –

When: 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, June 30, 2022 Where: Burlington Centre, 777 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario What: Baseload Power Corp. (Baseload) has received $3.5 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) as part of the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to expand its AURA EV Charging network. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce this funding partnership and the official launch of Baseload’s electric vehicle charging network. Who: • The Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development • Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, City of Burlington • Deputy Mayor, Shawna Stolte, City of Burlington • Jonathan Sandler, President and CEO, Baseload Power Corporation • Julien Deschamps, FLO Services Inc. • RioCan REIT • KingSett Capital

Media are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site of Baseload’s most recently operationalized AURA EV Charging station in Burlington, Ontario. With the support of NRCan’s funding, Baseload’s AURA network will increase by 67 fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers and 31 medium speed level-2 EV chargers installed throughout Ontario and Quebec by the end of this year.

Baseload is an innovative Canadian electrical infrastructure firm focused on renewable energy, energy storage, and electric car charging. Baseload is helping lead the transition to a low-carbon economy and a more environmentally conscious future by developing, constructing, owning, and managing sustainable electricity assets.

