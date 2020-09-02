NAV CANADA restores nighttime service across the country

OTTAWA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA today announced that it will restore regular nighttime air navigation services in Red Deer, AB and Prince Albert, SK beginning September 3, 2020. With this announcement, regular nighttime service will now be restored across the country.

In May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic NAV CANADA temporarily suspended overnight air navigation services at 18 facilities, including air traffic control towers, flight service stations and locations which receive remote airport aerodrome advisory service. These measures reduced the exposure of NAV CANADA’s essential employees to the coronavirus, while ensuring that critical air navigation services remained available when they were most needed.After considering both the regional public health environment and operational requirements, the temporary suspension of overnight air traffic services has been gradually lifted at all 18 facilities.NAV CANADA remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of our employees and the resiliency of our services. The company will remain vigilant and regularly reassess the COVID-19 situation.Quick Facts

