NAV CANADA to resume nighttime service at twelve B.C. locations

OTTAWA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA will restore regular nighttime air navigation services at twelve locations in British Columbia, beginning August 4, 2020. This decision was made after considering both the regional public health environment and operational requirements.

In May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic NAV CANADA temporarily suspended overnight air navigation services at 18 facilities, including air traffic control towers, flight service stations and locations which receive remote airport aerodrome advisory service. These measures reduced the exposure of NAV CANADA’s essential employees to the coronavirus, while ensuring that critical air navigation services remained available when they were most needed.NAV CANADA remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of our employees and the resiliency of our services. The company will remain vigilant and regularly reassess the COVID-19 situation.Quick Facts

