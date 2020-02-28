NAV CANADA’s Explore Aviation Summer Camp

OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA is launching its third annual Explore Aviation Summer Camp to be held this August 2020.

Designed to give teens from across Canada a truly unique opportunity, this one week, all-expenses-paid camp provides exciting behind-the-scenes access to the people, the places and the technology of Canada’s civil air navigation company – NAV CANADA.Discover first hand, what it means and what it takes to be a part of an aviation industry that manages 3.3 million aircraft movements a year, such as air traffic controller, flight service specialist, electronics technologist, engineer, and more.Explore Aviation Summer Camp is based at the NAV Centre in Cornwall, Ontario with day trips to Montreal and Ottawa.Enrollment is open to teens from across Canada entering Grade 10, secondary 4, in September 2020. Applications will be accepted until March 8, 2020.To apply or learn more about the camp for young men and the camp for young women, please visit our website www.navcanada.ca/summercamp . Quotes- Former Participants“Definitely do it. At first, I was a little unsure about it, but it’s been one of the best weeks of my life. I don’t remember the last time I had this much fun. It’s truly an amazing experience. Definitely apply!”“For me the interesting part is, you get to see the layers of aviation. We would say ‘there’s the pilot, there’s the person in the tower’ but there are so many people in between and there are so many career opportunities. I feel that I can go anywhere.”About NAV CANADANAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.For further information, please contact:Brian Boudreau

Manager, Media Relations

613-563-7303 Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226

CBJ Newsmakers