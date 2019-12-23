CBJ — Former NHL star turned broadcaster Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely, without pay, by his employer NBC Sports for inappropriate comments about coworkers.

The 49-year-old Roenick made the remarks during a recent appearance on a popular podcast called Spittin’ Chiclets. During the discussion Roenick made questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter.

On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen. He made a series of comments about Tappen’s physical appearance and jokes about the possibility of them having a sexual threesome.

Roenick, his wife and Tappen are good friends and have vacationed together before.

“If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen,” Roenick said while laughing.

Roenick then praised Tappen as “one of the most professional sports personalities I know.”

Roenick, who played most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks, also had comments for another former Hawks’ player — Patrick Sharp.

In the interview Roenick said Sharp is “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. … I wouldn’t say no right away.” “It’s good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson (Carter) get on there.”

Roenick also called his former teammate “one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet” and said, “I think he’s been great for NBC.”

While the comments were made off the cuff and were certainly not meant to be offensive — it’s not the type of thing that can be said in this day and age. NBC felt he showed very poor judgment in making those comments public.

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings before moving into television. He has been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.

Spittin’ Chiclets is a podcast owned by Barstool Sports and features former NHL players Ryan Whitney as hosts along with another individual called Rear Admiral, whose real name is Brian McGonagle.

