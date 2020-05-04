NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Results of Special Meetings for Proposed Mergers of Certain Mutual Funds  

CALGARY, Alberta , May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and limited partnerships, announces today that the following previously announced mutual fund merger has been approved by securityholders of the Terminating and Continuing Funds at the special meetings concurrently held on May 4, 2020:

Each Continuing Fund will acquire all or substantially all of the net assets of the Terminating Fund and securityholders of each Terminating Fund will become securityholders of the Continuing Fund. As previously announced, it is expected that the proposed merger will be effected on or about May 15, 2020 (the “Merger Date”). Securityholders of the Terminating Fund who do not wish to own securities of a Continuing Fund may instead redeem their securities or switch their securities for securities of any other mutual fund in the NCM Group of Funds until the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the Merger Date. NCM is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.About NCM Asset Management Ltd.For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. ( www.ncminvestments.com )For further information or assistance, please contact:NCM Asset Management Ltd.Dealer & Client Services

