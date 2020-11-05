NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Results of Special Meetings

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, ETFs and alternative investment funds, announces today that the following previously announced changes have been approved by securityholders of the Funds at the special meetings concurrently held on November 5, 2020:

Fund Merger The Continuing Fund will acquire all or substantially all of the net assets of the Terminating Fund and securityholders of the Terminating Fund will become securityholders of the Continuing Fund. As previously announced, it is expected that the proposed merger will be effected on or about November 6, 2020 (the “Merger Date”). Securityholders of the Terminating Fund who do not wish to own securities of the Continuing Fund may instead redeem their securities or switch their securities for securities of any other mutual fund in the NCM Group of Funds until the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the Merger Date. Fee Reduction and Risk Rating Change NCM Norrep Fund will change its reference index to 70% S&P/TSX Total Return Index, 30% S&P Total Return Index. In addition, the following changes will take effect:NCM is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.About NCM Asset Management Ltd.For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. With an in-house portfolio management team and a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)For further information or assistance, please contact:NCM Asset Management Ltd.Dealer & Client Services

Attention: Ellen Barbour

Toll Free: 1-877-531-9355

Dome Tower – Suite 1850, 333 – 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

Email: info@ncminvestments.com| Website: www.ncminvestments.com



