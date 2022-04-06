Near Complete and Unique Fossil Shark Skeleton Found in Manitoba

MORDEN, Manitoba, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre has just unveiled the first and only near complete fossil shark skeleton in Canada, and one of the biggest in the world.

We just nicknamed this fossil Dave, after David Lumgair, since the specimen was found in his farm in Thornhill, a few miles west of Morden.

Dave was initially found in 1975 during mining operations, and collected by the crew leaded by Henry Isaak and Don Bell, but it was keeping his secrets hidden in four field jackets (between many others!) in our Collections Room shelves for almost 40 years.

10 years ago, our Lab Crew opened those jackets to realize that this was not another mighty mosasaur, this was actually a shark.

Fossil shark skeletons are extremely rare, because the cartilaginous composition of their skeletons made them very poorly suitable for the fossilization processes.

That is the reason why the only remains that we usually find from sharks are teeth.

Dave is different in so many aspects, but the more disconcerting one is that he has a near complete skeleton with not a single tooth.

Scientific research is underway, and the preliminary conclusions are that, due to the special shape and size of the jaws, the big size of the overall skull, and the lack of teeth, Dave is actually a very rare filter-feeder shark.

We have been working tirelessly during the last few months to create this spectacular new display.

The palaeo-art has been commissioned to Julius Csotonyi, who has been able to not only reconstruct how Dave would look like during his years roaming the sea, but also to create a depiction of the landscape, surrounded by all the species of fishes and Hesperornis we found near Dave, including a Tylosaur and Inoceramus.

Dave is already part of our Cretaceous Hall of Fame, together with Bruce (Guinness Record as the biggest Mosasaur in display) Suzy, and Plesi (all of them found in Lumgair’s farm).

We were lucky to count on David Lumgair and our MLA Honourable Cameron Friesen for the unveiling, and we can’t wait to receive you all to meet Dave in person!!

