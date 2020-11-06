Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan Provides Detailed Video Update

TryTaat.com is a landing page for current tobacco smokers of legal age in the United States to request a complimentary sample of Taat by mail around the time of Taat’s launch in Ohio, scheduled to occur at the end of November 2020. After beginning a USD $150k digital marketing campaign for TryTaat on Friday October 30, 2020, the landing page has received an overwhelming amount of visits prompting a server bandwidth upgrade to accommodate traffic volumes. Nearly one third of unique visitors to TryTaat have requested a Taat sample through the TryTaat landing page, a conversion rate considered extraordinary in comparison to average landing page conversions in several industries.LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that on Friday October 30, 2020 the Company launched a landing page titled TryTaat ( http://trytaat.com ) for potential new users of Taat aged 21 and over in the United States to request a free product sample to be mailed to them. The Company also began digital marketing initiatives throughout the state of Ohio to attract traffic to the TryTaat landing page, which has resulted in a substantial flow of traffic necessitating the migration of TryTaat to a server with greater capacity to ensure consistent uptime for the page. As of this writing, unique visits to TryTaat have converted to confirmed registrations at a rate of more than 30%, which is substantially higher than average landing page conversion rates in any other industry1. With approximately three weeks remaining before Taat’s product launch in Ohio, the Company is actively working to solicit interest from current tobacco smokers of legal age in order to begin circulating a supply of Taat samples concurrently with Taat’s first availability at retail. Samples requested in November 2020 from TryTaat are expected to be shipped to customers across the country in approximately late November or early December 2020, marking the beginning of early-stage market research in markets outside of Ohio, based on the reception of Taat from smokers in other states who requested Taat samples.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ca0c9bc-12fa-4eb7-976c-c631fc74c5c3Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.The Company has created Beyond Tobacco™, which is the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material of Taat. Offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, Taat is a combustible product that has been engineered to closely replicate the experiential and sensory components of the experience of smoking a tobacco cigarette. The Company anticipates that this similarity could be appealing to current tobacco smokers of legal age who would prefer the choice of keeping the sensations that they enjoy, while leaving nicotine behind. Beyond Tobacco™ is manufactured using a 14-step process, including a patent-pending refinement technique creating a taste and smell closely resembling actual tobacco. Taat is to launch in the United States in late November 2020, beginning in the state of Ohio.In a video statement issued on Friday October 30, 2020, Taat’s Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented on the Company’s decision to launch Taat in Ohio. Two attributes which made Ohio a well-suited launch market for Taat are the state’s population size and its geography. With a population of approximately 11.7 million people2 and a smoking incidence rate of 20.5% among adults3, the Company believes there is a sizable segment of potential Taat users in Ohio. Further, although Ohio is the seventh-most populous state in the country, it is only the 34th-largest state by size. Accordingly, the Company believes Ohio is a very “containable” market in the context of early-stage commercialization and marketing initiatives for Taat.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28fb439f-8dc3-4c22-8bf6-0e52a8b02481Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.Additionally, the Company is pleased to release a recent video statement made by Joe Deighan, Founder of Taat Herb Co., in which Mr. Deighan provides a firsthand look at Taat’s latest packaging design while describing his visions for Taat as the product launch approaches later this month. In the video segment, which can be viewed below, Mr. Deighan also conducts a “start-to-finish” demonstration of how Taat can be used by current tobacco smokers, highlighting the similarities of both products’ usage rituals, in addition to providing close-up visuals of product attributes such as the updated packaging and how the product behaves when ignited.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a6483fa-12a7-4d13-aee5-09618f808b29Please click here to watch this video statement.Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.Taat Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Today marks my 98th day as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and I am very proud of how far we have come since this summer. Bringing a new product such as Taat into a USD $814 billion global industry does not just require an excellent product, it requires a disciplined strategy in which that excellent product can be manufactured at an optimal cost and quality, marketed intelligently to drive lasting brand awareness and recognition, and made available for purchase through popular sales channels with efficient distribution tactics to sustain a sufficient retail inventory to meet demand. Over the summer and the fall, we have procured commercial-scale manufacturing for Taat at favourable pricing, obtained distributorship with a large tobacco wholesaler in our launch market, and perfected the product with a base material refinement technique for which we have filed a patent application in the United States. After laying all of that groundwork, now is when the ‘fun part’ begins as we commence consumer-level marketing initiatives such as TryTaat to solicit interest in Taat from current tobacco smokers of legal age. Our TryTaat landing page has received an overwhelming amount of visitor traffic, which has required us to upgrade the page’s server bandwidth. More importantly, nearly one third of all unique visitors to TryTaat have completed the registration form to request a mailed sample of Taat to an address in the United States. We look forward to continuing and potentially expanding our marketing efforts for the product, which we anticipate can play a significant role in maximizing the success of Taat’s launch.Current tobacco smokers who are 21 years of age or older and reside in the United States can request a free sample of Taat by mail by completing the form on http://trytaat.com . Current tobacco smokers who are 21 years of age or older and reside in the United States can request a free sample of Taat by mail by completing the form on http://trytaat.com . Requests for samples of Taat made on the TryTaat landing page will be shipped beginning around the end of November 2020.

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatusa.com THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.The Company has developed Taat, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in “Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties. Taat’s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with “Big Tobacco” pedigree, Taat is launching in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com . References 1 British American Tobacco – The Global Market Forward Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Beyond Tobacco™, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the Company’s digital marketing initiatives including the TryTaat landing page. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations FirmsDisclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. can be found under the Company’s profile on http://sedar.com .



