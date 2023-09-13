NEO Battery Materials Secures Additional Sample Orders with Global EV Battery Players

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

Secured Additional Optimized Sample Order of Proprietary Silicon Anodes, NBMSiDE ® , by Global Battery Manufacturers & EV Automakers High Demand from EV Battery Supply Chain Players for More Sample Production Represents Initial and Mid-Stage Testing with European Battery Manufacturers and Premium Automaker

, by Global Battery Manufacturers & EV Automakers Dr. S. G. Kim, Chief Technology Officer, Invited to Speak at K-Battery Show 2023 Lecture on “Increasing the Energy Density through Silicon Anodes” To Establish Relationships with Various Companies for Collaborative Opportunities



NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the upsurge in demand for NEO’s silicon anodes from recent technological breakthroughs. The Company is gradually delivering optimized samples to global battery & EV manufacturers to fill orders.

Additional Optimized Sample Orders Secured from Battery & EV Manufacturers

The new performance achievements are driving high demand for sample production and orders. Several EV industry players including battery & automotive companies have requested NBMSiDE® to conduct evaluations, and NEO is filling orders in 2-kilogram batches. The deliveries range from initial to mid-stage testing with European-based battery manufacturers and a premium automaker.

Dr. S. G. Kim, Chief Technology Officer of NEO, commented, “NBMSiDE®’s potential is attracting significant attention from both the industry and the press. The high-capacity, low-cost feature can lead to the widespread adoption of NBMSiDE® in all EV makes and models. Our production and testing are running at full capacity, but once we move to a larger facility at Gyeonggi Technopark, we can remove bottlenecks to start producing, testing, and developing at a multi-fold capacity. We are confident to bring new positive advancements soon.”

NEO’s CTO Invited to Speak at K-Battery Show 2023

CTO Dr. S. G. Kim has been invited to speak at one of the largest battery trade conventions in South Korea – the K-Battery Show Conference. Starting September 13th to 15th at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the K-Battery Show 2023 will revolve around the topic of “Technology, Materials & EVs that Increase the Value of Batteries.”

On the second day, Dr. S. G. Kim will provide a lecture on the subject of “Increasing the Energy Density through Silicon Anodes”. The K-Battery Show will feature speakers from LG Electronics, Buhler, Yonsei University, Posco, and Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI). At the conference, NEO plans to establish relationships with domestic and international companies to initiate conversations for collaborative opportunities and development.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fasting charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. Building the first commercial plant in South Korea, the Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials to the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



