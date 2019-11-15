Neptune Dash Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (“Neptune Dash” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FWB:1NW) is pleased to provide an update on corporate strategy.

Neptune Dash is pleased to update shareholders as to the ongoing corporate strategy. As of the date of this news release the Company holds approximately 125,000 ATOM growing at a rate of 10% per annum. The Company also has over 16,100 Dash tokens in the form of Dash Masternodes earning rewards at a rate of 5.6% per year as well as a variety of other crypto currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, Omisego, and QTUM. The Company also advises that while it had previously launched a Cosmos Network Validator and secured enough delegations to put it on the exclusive list of 100 network validators, the costs of maintaining the validator outweighed the commissions received by delegators and as such has dropped the validator in order to grow its ATOM position using an arm’s length top ten Validator.“In spite of a relatively subdued crypto market since June of this year, we have been able to substantially cut operating costs and increase crypto earnings through diversification into Cosmos ATOM. As always, the Company remains dedicated to maximizing crypto asset returns and building a strong and diversified crypto portfolio through strategic purchases of top market cap tokens,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune Dash CEO.The Company is pleased to announce that it has added Carmen To to the board of directors and as chairman of the audit committee. Mr. To is a CPA, CA and previously worked at KPMG LLP on both private and public company clients. Mr. To is now an independent consultant and successful entrepreneur working in a variety of industries from real estate to management consulting. Jackson Warren and Guy Halford-Thompson have resigned from the board in order to allocate their time to their new venture, Pepper Esports. The Company wishes them the best in this new venture and thanks them for their contributions over the last two years.About Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.Neptune Dash primarily builds and operates Masternodes and invests in blockchain related technologies. Neptune Stake is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neptune Dash and adds diversification to the Company’s cryptocurrency portfolio by investing in Proof of Stake tokens and their associated blockchain technologies.For further information please contact:Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 319-6955

Email: info@neptunedash.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the continued success of the Company’s pooling service and anticipated revenues from such services; the value of the Company’s digital currency inventory; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

