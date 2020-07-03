Nestle Selling Pure Life Water

CBJ — Nestle Canada is selling its Pure Life bottled water brand to Ice River Springs, a Canadian family-owned business. The cost of the transaction has not been disclosed.

The sale comes as the province of Ontario prepares to give municipalities veto power over new water bottling permits.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, pending regulation approval. The sale includes to locations in Puslinch, Ontario and Hope, B.C., along with a well in Erin, Ont.

Nestle had previously stated it wanted to focus on international brands San Pellegrino, Perrier and Acqua Panna.

@CanBizJournal