nesto Is Proud To Be A Certified B Corp

MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nesto , the Montreal-based, number one digital mortgage lender in Canada that offers the best end-to-end home financing consumer experience, announced today that it achieved a significant milestone by becoming a certified B Corp (B Corp™). The company is one of the first in its industry to achieve this feat, and this means that it has met the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

“This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication that we have put in place for every aspect of our business since inception in 2018,” said Malik Yacoubi, CEO and Co-Founder of nesto, “It is an important step in our mission to revolutionize the mortgage process by offering a positive, empowering, and transparent financing experience start to finish. We are keen on creating lasting change across our entire industry by using business as a force for good and to be the bright side of mortgage”

Going forward, the B Corp certification will serve as a guidepost and an ongoing reminder company-wide to:

Foster a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.

Continually improve our environmental footprint.

Implement ethical and transparent business practices.

Innovate and collaborate to address pressing global challenges.

nesto is proud to join other leading companies globally on their mission towards conscious capitalism and helping people achieve their dreams through transparent mortgages across Canada. The organization will take the journey forward of maintaining high standards seriously and looks forward to continuing down the path of making meaningful contributions that are concrete and measurable, alongside constant improvements in creating a more equitable world for everyone.

Learn more about nesto’s B Corp certification .

About nesto: nesto is Canada’s leading digital mortgage lending platform, with a dedicated team of qualified mortgage experts supported by advanced technologies. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians a leading digital mortgage experience and by empowering other mortgage lenders to improve and streamline their mortgage lending operations with the nesto Mortgage Cloud.

Media contact:

Alivia Massimillo

[email protected]

516-398-2513

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55a9ecbc-934d-4fca-932b-570d690d2f8a



