Nevada Copper Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

YERINGTON, Nev., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on Wednesday, June 24th in Vancouver. Shareholders holding a total of 500,822,900 common shares of the Company were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 61% of the total 819,735,897 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Voting DetailsThe following nine persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results shown below:At the Meeting, shareholders also fixed the number of Directors at nine for the ensuing year, voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration, approved amendments to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and approved all unallocated options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan.About Nevada CopperNevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.Evan Spencer, President and CEO

