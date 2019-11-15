Nevada Copper Releases Q3 Financials and MD&A; Underground Project Remains on Schedule to Enter Production in Q4, 2019; Additional Credit Facility Announced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) announced today that it has SEDAR-filed its quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project (the “Underground Project”) is expected to enter production in Q4 2019.

Construction of the processing plant is materially complete and on schedule. Approximately 95,000 tons of development ore has been mined and stockpiled on the run-of-mine pad ready to feed the processing plant. The Company’s overall estimated construction costs to complete the Underground Project continue to be within the range announced in the Company’s MD&A for Q2 2019.Construction Progress Update• Underground Project development proceeding well:Total lateral development to date has now advanced 8,900 feet on both levels3,000 central ramp has reached the 3,000 level2,850 and 2,770 level stope development access headings continue to make good progress in preparation for future stope operationsSecond round of definition drilling is progressing well and continues to confirm the resource modelIntermediate maintenance shops have been established on both the 2,850 and 2,770 levelsPaste borehole drilling is completed and the paste/cement reticulation line is installedEast-North Vent Shaft is within 250 feet of intersecting the Alimak RaiseExisting ore stockpile will continue to be added to and will supplement mine feed during ramp-up period, notwithstanding the later than originally anticipated completion of the East-North Vent Shaft

• Surface infrastructure and processing equipment at the Underground Project advancing to plan:Grinding area is mechanically completePower has been introduced into grinding and flotationTailings radial stacker and coarse ore radical stacker are completeConcentrate and tailings thickeners completedFilter press mechanical works have been completed and all plates loaded in the framesWater and air pipework completedApproximately 95,000 tons of development ore has now been stockpiled on surfaceFinancial Update• In order to provide the Company with additional flexibility, the Company has entered into a binding term sheet for a $30 million credit facility (the “Credit Facility”):Provides additional financial resources to navigate the current depressed copper price environment, to address the impact of the delay in East-North Vent Shaft, and to address normal technical risks associated with ramp-upSimple, low-cost line of liquidity with no equity dilutionReplaces the prior equity backstop facilityMatt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated “We are now entering the final stages before the commencement of production at Pumpkin Hollow. Our team and contractors are continuing to deliver on schedule as we prepare for production this quarter. The addition of a credit facility, non-dilutive to shareholders, provides access to additional liquidity as we ramp up copper production during the first half of 2020.”Construction Activity Imageshttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42946d5b-4f62-4d29-9aee-524c7402fb26https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9acadaf0-4771-4db2-ac3b-4028f8800321https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fde2893-e102-4cb9-944f-86c420f35258Further Details of the Credit FacilityThe Credit Facility is being arranged by Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), the Company’s largest shareholder. The negotiation of the term sheet has been supervised on behalf of the Company by the independent members of the Company’s board of directors.The Credit Facility would be available for an initial draw of $15 million, and three additional draws of $5 million each at the sole option of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including for the additional draws Pala having syndicated the facility. The Credit Facility would be a direct obligation of the Company and would not be guaranteed or secured by any of its subsidiaries. It would have a maturity date of September 30, 2021. The Credit Facility bears interest at 9% for the first 12 months of the term and 10% thereafter, subject to certain fees including a 3% arrangement fee. There are no common shares, warrants or other convertible securities issuable in connection with the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility replaces in its entirety Pala’s $11.4 million commitment under the equity standby facility that it previously provided to the Company. Further details are available in the Q3 financial statements.Qualified Persons

The information and data in this news release was reviewed by David Swisher, P.E., SVP of Operations for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Underground Project is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Project (under construction) and a large-scale open pit project. Additional Information

