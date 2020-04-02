Nevada Gold Mines Provides Covid-19 Support for Local Communities

All amounts expressed in US dollars

ELKO, Nevada, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) is working with the state of Nevada and its stakeholders to identify immediate needs and provide financial and logistical support to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its local communities.Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said NGM, the largest global gold producing complex and a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation (61.5%) and Newmont Corporation (38.5%) and operated by Barrick, was a committed partner of the state, the region and the community, and recognized that extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures.“We have ensured that our operations are working as safely and responsibly as possible but it is not only our employees that we are concerned about — we are also using our resources to support our friends and neighbors, and particularly the seniors, the homeless and Native Americans,” he said.At the State level, NGM has committed an initial $1.5 million to the Nevada Covid-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, as well as offering to support the effort through our supply chain and other resources. Recently announced by Governor Steve Sisolak, the Task Force brings together community and business leaders to help find solutions to the pandemic.In Northern Nevada, it is developing a framework for an ‘I-80 Fund’ to assist small businesses along the I-80 Corridor affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as seeking to support solutions to the childcare and rural health care challenges in the region. In Elko, Battle Mountain, and Winnemucca, the closest towns to NGM’s operations, the JV has to date committed a total of $275,000 to support these local communities with food supplies and other basic necessities, particularly those most impacted including seniors, the homeless and Native Americans.In Southern Nevada, it has committed $100,000 to Three Square Food Bank.Enquiries:Catherine Raw

