Nevada Titan Project Exploration Update, Magnetic Survey Confirmation – 8 Targets Identified.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nevada Titan Highlights See Location Map

Aaron Mcbreairty (Senior Geologist),

“Over the last 12 months of meticulous mapping and sampling outcrops, we have observed ample copper mineralization in the mines and surrounding rocks. Our goal is the identification of the source of this complex system, which we believe is a Porphyry Copper Deposit. A recently identified intrusive pipe may lead us directly to this.”

See Pipe Target

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

A recently completed high-resolution drone magnetic survey has identified Eight Magnetic Targets across the Nevada Titan Project area. (See Magnetic Targets) [1]

The Pipe Target (#7), stands out as a compact, steeply oriented body based on independent 3D modeling of the magnetic data. (See Pipe Target Mag) [1] The pipe-shaped geological feature mapped in the field is directly aligned with the modeled underground magnetic signature at the Pipe Target. (See Map Overlay)

One key sample (P07), collected directly above the Pipe Target, is strongly magnetic and contains magnetite and garnet, minerals consistent with a skarn source. (See Sample P-07 Pictures)

Endnote #1: THE NEVADA TITAN PROJECT DRONE MAGNETIC SURVEY – 2025 GIS COMPILATION, James L. Wright M.Sc., December 16/2025

Why This Matters?i

The alignment between surface geology, magnetic data, and surface geochemistry confirms that the Pipe Target is a vertically developed geological feature, and peripheral to a high-grade Cu-Au skarn, located Northwest 1600 feet (500 meters) away at Sandy Mines. (See Sandy Assays)

Next Steps:

Ongoing work will continue to integrate geology, geochemistry, and geophysics to refine the project model. With detailed examinations of the December, Wash and “NWP” targets.

Fairchild will be conducting induced polarization (IP) surveys over a subset of the magnetic targets to better define subsurface properties. IP surveys will help distinguish between different rock types and may add context to the mineralized areas and the magnetic results.

over a subset of the magnetic targets to better define subsurface properties. IP surveys will help distinguish between different rock types and may add context to the mineralized areas and the magnetic results. These surveys will be the final step required before we wrap-up our drill targeting.

Management and Technical Commentary

Luis Martins (CEO):

“We are very pleased with the progress with the field work done over the past year and that our geological and metallogenic models have been confirmed both by new geochemical and geophysical data. Our team will continue working with the objective to define priority targets to be drilled, using precise criteria, advancing rapidly the understanding of the complex geology at Nevada Titan which we believe has historically been an overlooked and misunderstood system.”

Qualified Person (P.Geo.) Statement

Richard R. Redfern, MS, CPG No. 10717, and Consulting Geologist for Fairchild, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who is responsible for the work conducted on the Nevada Titan property. He has examined the Nevada Titan property on the ground numerous times since 2003. He has reviewed and approved disclosure of the exploration information in this press release related to the property and has reviewed and approved the exploration and technical contents of the database and of this press release.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that it has changed its auditor from Manning Elliott LLP (“Former Auditor“) to Lixin Ethos CPAs LLP (“Successor Auditor“) effective December 15, 2025.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective December 15, 2025, until the close of the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee and filed on SEDAR+.

About Fairchild Gold Corporation

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration, development, and the acquisition of copper and gold assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices. Fairchild Gold’s recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild’s flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential.

That was followed by an MOU towards the acquisition of the advanced stage Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base as outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates. FAIRCHILD TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ADVANCED STAGE GOLDEN ARROW PROJECT FURTHER EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT ON THE WALKER LANE SHEAR ZONE REGION OF NEVADA

Finally, Fairchild’s Carlin Queen property, another advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Nikolas Perrault, CFA Executive Chairman

Fairchild Gold Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

